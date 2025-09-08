‘I’m alive and well’ – Ebenezer Obey dismisses death rumours

Veteran juju musician Ebenezer Obey has debunked rumours suggesting he had died or suffered a stroke, describing the claims as “lies from the kingdom of darkness.”

In a video shared on Instagram, the music legend appeared alongside his two sons, singing to reassure fans of his wellbeing.

He captioned the clip: “Stop the rumours!!!! Ebenezer Obey is alive and well.”

Obey explained that he had travelled to London for personal care and expressed frustration over the false reports, some of which included fabricated images of coffins.

“Everything they have said is nothing but lies that came from the kingdom of darkness. I am alive, I am alive, says the Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you very much. I don’t have a stroke. I came to London to look after myself,” he said.

This is not the first time the music icon has faced such rumours. Similar claims about his health circulated in 2020 and resurfaced earlier this year.

Vanguard News