Ile Ya: From Ife to Brasilia, how Ooni’s cultural diplomacy opens global doors for Tinubu

By Seun Oketooto

The hour has come again when the ancient drums of Ile-Ife summon the sons and daughters of Odùduwà worldwide to gather for the Olojo Festival, the day that the day becomes the day. From the cradle of civilization, Ile-Ife, the spiritual headquarters of the Yoruba race, a sacred call goes out: Ile ya! Come home to celebrate heritage, reconnect with roots and renew the covenant of culture.

This year’s Olojo Festival is not only a spiritual renewal but also a diplomatic and economic opportunity. Global cultural organizations such as UNESCO, the African Union Commission on Culture, the African Diaspora Institute, the Brazilian Institute of Afro-Heritage and many others are warmly invited to participate. Equally, the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must see it as a point of duty to invest, celebrate and globalize this sacred festival. Olojo is not just an event, it is an international tourism asset waiting to be harnessed, with Ile-Ife standing as both the Mecca and Jerusalem of the Odùduwà race. A well-packaged Olojo Festival can create jobs, boost Nigeria’s cultural GDP and draw revenues into the government’s coffers through tourism and heritage diplomacy.

FROM OLOJO TO BRASILIA: HOW CULTURE CLEARED THE RUNWAY

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu touched down in Brasília on Monday, 25th August, 2025, the atmosphere was already primed for success. The visit produced five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across trade, energy, aviation, science and finance. Air Peace was cleared to commence direct Lagos-São Paulo flights, while Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer firmed up commitments to expand its Nigerian footprint.

Discussions with Petrobras about re-entering Nigeria after years away marked a symbolic energy reset.

Yet, these wins did not come from a cold start. For nearly a decade, Arole Odùduwà, Olofin Adimula Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife had walked Brazil’s streets, temples and quilombos, carrying the Oduduwa story as living diplomacy. In 2018, he embarked on a 10 day historic tour of Brazil. In March 2023, he formally recognized Quingoma, Bahia, as Yoruba territory and helped inaugurate Isese Day in Brazil. These cultural touchpoints laid the foundation for statecraft. By the time Tinubu arrived, Brazil was already warmed to Nigeria’s story through a Yoruba lens.

Indeed, in June 2025, Nigeria and Brazil signed a $1 billion cooperation agreement covering mechanized agriculture, energy collaboration and food security, an institutional bridge that made the Brasília harvest of August 2025 possible.

KAZAKHSTAN IS CALLING – THE NEXT CHAPTER

Brazil is not the only frontier where Ooni’s cultural diplomacy prepared the ground for presidential strategy. In January 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan formally invited President Tinubu for a state visit. By June 2025, Ooni had already addressed the Astana International Forum, advocating Africa-Eurasia investment flows and briefed Tinubu in Lagos about Kazakhstan’s growing appetite for Nigerian partnerships. Weeks later, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister hosted Ooni to deepen cultural and economic cooperation. Again, culture went ahead to make politics easier.

TURNING CULTURE INTO GDP

The sequence is now visible:

Cultural Presence (2018-2025): Ooni’s recognition of Yoruba heritage in Brazil, convenings in Kazakhstan, and the globalizing of festivals like Olojo.

Policy Architecture (June 2025): Nigeria-Brazil $1 billion cooperation framework.

Presidential Harvest (August 2025): MoUs, direct flights, Petrobras talks and new investment flows.

Each step compounds the next. Direct flights reduce barriers. Aerospace cooperation creates jobs. Agricultural partnerships boost productivity. Energy resets build investor confidence. In short, identity is becoming GDP.