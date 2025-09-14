Iheanacho scores on Celtic debut in 2-1 win over Kilmarnock

Debutant Kelechi Iheanacho scored a last-gasp penalty as Celtic returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock following a fan protest.

Supporters, dissatisfied with the lack of new signings and angry at an early Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty, decided to boycott the opening 12 minutes of the fixture at Rugby Park.

Daizen Maeda eased some of the tension when he put the reigning champions in front with only his second goal since April, diving to glance home Marcelo Saracchi’s brilliant cross.

It appeared that club bosses would come under further pressure when David Watson headed Kilmarnock level from Greg Kiltie’s corner in the 83rd minute.

The home side looked the likelier winners as they laid siege to the Celtic goal but the visitors were awarded a penalty following a VAR intervention after substitute James Forrest’s shot was adjudged to have been handled by Lewis Mayo.

And with virtually the last kick of the match, Iheanacho, a free-agent signing after the transfer deadline, smashed home his spot-kick.

“I’m delighted for the players first and foremost, because all eyes were on them today,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

“I’d spoken to the players at the hotel before and I mentioned it (the protest) yesterday, the importance of concentration. I talk a lot about the first five minutes, but today was about the first 12 minutes and how we had to manage the situation.

“There’s been a lot said and written and talked about, but ultimately if we get on to the pitch we can control that. I’m just so pleased for them that they could get a win to get us going again on this next round of games.”

The win moved Celtic level on 13 points with Hearts but they are top of the table on goal difference.

Vanguard News