Igbo elders storm Abia Govt house, demand Kanu’s release

Nnamdi Kanu

…as diaspora group decries killings in South East

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — A delegation of Igbo elders on Wednesday stormed the Abia Government House, Umuahia, demanding the “immediate and unconditional release” of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The elders, drawn from across the South East, converged at the main entrance of the Government House where they delivered their message to Governor Alex Otti.

Speaking on their behalf, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezebuiro said Kanu’s prolonged detention was no longer tolerable, citing concerns about his deteriorating health and the rising insecurity in the region.

He urged Otti to rally his fellow South East governors to lead a delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to press for Kanu’s release, arguing that only a united political front could influence the presidency.

“Kanu’s continued detention is of no advantage to the Federal Government. Political solution remains the only way out,” the elders said.

Another elder, Chief Chinedu Obilor, stressed that if the government could dialogue with bandits, it would be more beneficial to seek a political resolution in Kanu’s case.

Responding, Governor Otti, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, and Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, commended the elders for their peaceful approach and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities.

Diaspora group raises alarm

Meanwhile, Ikenga Think-Tank, North America, an Igbo diaspora group, has decried the worsening insecurity and what it described as “genocidal killings” in the South East.

In an open letter signed by its President, Dr. Dunkwu Agbambu, the group accused Igbo political elites of silence over Kanu’s detention and the insecurity ravaging the region.

It condemned what it called the “targeted killings and unlawful persecution of Igbo youths,” accusing security agencies of complicity. The group demanded:

Immediate release of Kanu and mass release of all Biafran agitators.

Concrete steps to secure Igbo land from external and internal threats.

Withdrawal of all military checkpoints in the region.

The letter faulted Igbo leaders for failing to emulate the courage of their forebears, accusing them of betrayal and complicity.

“Your deafening silence emboldens the perpetrators of this genocide and exposes your indifference to the sacred blood of our people. History will not remember you kindly,” the group warned.

It vowed to continue documenting the crisis in the South East, saying leaders would one day be held accountable for their actions and inactions.