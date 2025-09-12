I won’t abandon projects – Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has assured residents that his administration will not abandon any project, pledging to complete all initiatives within his tenure.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday at the groundbreaking of township roads in Rigasa ward, Igabi Local Government Area.

Speaking in Hausa, Sani said the road project would be executed without borrowing, stressing that contractors who complete their jobs would be promptly paid.

He disclosed that four roads in Rigasa have been awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which he described as “versatile and credible.” According to him, 50 per cent mobilisation funds had already been released to the company, with the projects expected to be completed within one year.

“Rigasa is one of the largest and most populous wards in Nigeria. It is populated by the urban poor and has suffered neglect for so long. Its infrastructure deficit is worrisome,” the governor said, pledging to transform the area into a modern township with quality infrastructure and social amenities.

He recalled the overwhelming support Rigasa gave him during the 2023 governorship election, noting that 32.06 per cent of the total votes from Igabi LGA came from the ward. “For this, I remain eternally grateful to you,” he added.

Sani said the project would directly benefit thousands of households, stressing that residents of Igabi contribute immensely to the state’s economy through farming, trade, civil service and other activities.

Similarly, the governor performed the groundbreaking of the Zango road reconstruction project in Tudun Wada ward, Kaduna South LGA.

“I have an emotional attachment to this area because I am a product of Kaduna Polytechnic. I understand and share in the pains of the inhabitants who have suffered neglect for decades. The few roads here are dilapidated,” he said.

He explained that the road is strategic as it passes through the Zango Cattle Market, Animal Feed Stores, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi College, Islamic Medical Foundation, School of Health Technology, and also links the Kaduna city centre with the Nnamdi Azikiwe Western By-Pass.

The governor vowed to “turn the pains of Tudun Wada residents into joy,” describing the project as the beginning of better things for the community.

Highlighting his administration’s strides in road development, Sani said:

“Under our Rural Revitalization Agenda, we flagged off the construction of 85 roads covering 785km in the first phase, with 44 already completed and the rest nearing completion. Under the second phase, we are delivering over 50 more roads and bridges totalling 550km.”