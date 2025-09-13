I shed tears after making almajiris shoe merchants  – Gov Abdullahi Sule

Abdullahi Sule

In a country rich in resources yet burdened by inequality, the desired change can only begin when empathy meets action, and when leaders are willing to cry for the people they serve to change their situation.

At the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office, NASSCO one day stakeholder engagement held at the Eko Hotel and Suites recently, which transcended politics and policy, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State stated how he cried over the the plight of the almajiris in his state.

The tears not necessarily out of despair, but from witnessing the quiet triumphs of the vulnerable. He recounted how a modest stipend of N5,000, pooled by street children and persons with disabilities, birthed small businesses and restored dignity. Some of them crafted pairs of shoes and brought them to the Governor’s office—a gesture so profound it moved him to tears.

Governor Sule who was a guest of honour at the event painted a vivid picture of hardship, resilience, and the urgent need for collaborative action.

According to him: “Nasarawa is a state rich in solid minerals. It must attract investors and pursue what is best for Nigeria. Tony Elumelu captures this vision well—emphasizing that poverty eradication or reduction, and continuous support for the vulnerable, should not rest solely on the government but also on the private sector and those who can afford to help.

“I had the opportunity to live in Lagos for six years as a Managing Director. During that time, I witnessed numerous interventions. Today, I have the privilege of governing one of the states most affected by poverty. If you know how to recognize extreme poverty, you will see it. Visit some of our villages—you can feel it, touch it, and meet people living in real hardship.

“I’ve encountered impactful interventions, especially through the collaboration between the Dangote Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I’ve seen firsthand how the Gates Foundation operates. One key initiative is the establishment of a social register, similar to what the Director-General of NASSCO is implementing.

“In Nasarawa State today, we have reviewed our social register as of July this year, identifying 570,000 households. That translates to 1.9 million individuals in a state with a population of about 3 million. This is why, whenever there is an opportunity to partner with the World Bank on poverty reduction, we are always proactive.

“Let me share an example of what we’ve done. When I became Governor in 2019, having come from the private sector, I was struck by the number of Almajiris and people with disabilities on the streets. We began by collecting their data and identified about 4,000 individuals. We asked ourselves: how much can we provide monthly to help them improve their well-being?

“We settled on N5,000—a modest amount that may not mean much in Lagos, but it was a start. What moved me deeply was how some recipients pooled their monthly stipends in a system they called “Attashe,” giving the full amount to one person each month to start a business. Some began making shoes—they even made a pair for me and brought them to my office. I was so moved, I shed tears. I couldn’t believe what they had achieved.

“We expanded the program, and many beneficiaries, especially women in the markets, ventured into different businesses. Some even came together to build boreholes to generate income. We started with N5,000, increased it to N7,000, and now we’re at N10,000. Today, about 6,000 people benefit from this initiative monthly. Our greatest joy is seeing the tangible impact on their lives.

Regarding the economic reforms of President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu—having worked in the oil and gas sector as the MD of a leading marketing company, I understand the dangers of fuel subsidies. I believe the President made the right decision in removing the subsidy. I also understand the challenges posed by foreign exchange. During my time with Dangote, we had to import raw materials like salt and sugar using dollars. With the naira now floating, these two major decisions are among the best the President has made.

I opposed VAT increase to save Tinubu

“However, every decision comes with consequences. These reforms have created new challenges for many Nigerians. Prices have surged, prompting the World Bank to reassess its strategies and forcing governors to re-plan. While we commend the President for his bold steps, we must also acknowledge the difficulties they’ve caused.

I was among the few governors who opposed the proposed tax reforms. I raised two key concerns—particularly the increase in VAT from 7% to 10%. At a time when the country faced a 32% inflation rate—42% in states like Borno, Nasarawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara—such a move would have been devastating. The success of NASSCO today might not have been possible had that decision gone through.

I want to thank Mr. President for listening to us and reversing the decision. VAT remains at 7%. I also thank the National Assembly for their support. Those who misunderstood our position thought we were opposing the President, but in reality, we were protecting his vision. Today, inflation has dropped to around 22%. These are some of the achievements we are proud of.

Earlier, addressing participants at the conference, the Director-General of the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Dr Funmi Olotu said that the Nigeria Social Register, NSR, has expanded to over 19 million households and 70 million individuals, positioning it among the largest social protection databases globally.

She stated that under her leadership, since April 2025, NASSCO has integrated over 9.1 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) into the Register, with 8.4 million successfully validated—a feat that eclipses previous national efforts which struggled to reach even 5% success.

“In just four months, we have reached a significant milestone that demonstrates how far we have come in strengthening Nigeria’s social protection systems through technology and data,” Olotu declared. “Each of these steps brings us closer to our vision: a Nigeria where social protection is not an aspiration, but a lived reality.”

The conference also spotlighted emergency response successes, including swift aid deployment to displaced families in Benue’s Yelwata community and proactive flood risk mitigation through the Action Committee on Flood-Prone Communities.

“As we gather here today, I am excited to reflect on the progress we have made so far. As of August 31st, 2025, a total of Seven million, six hundred and eighty-one thousand, nine hundred and Thirty-Three (7,681,933) updated household records have been received from 36 states and the FCT. From these households, Nine million, Five hundred and Ninety thousand, forty-three (9,590,043) NINs were reported, out of which Nine million, One hundred and forty-two thousand, Four hundred and

Twenty-Three (9,142,423) NINs have been shared with NIMC, and so far, eight million, three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, seven hundred and two (8,397,702) NINs have been successfully validated. This is a remarkable breakthrough, considering that previous national efforts to integrate NINs into the Social Register had struggled to achieve even 5% success. In just four months, we have now reached a significant milestone that demonstrates how far we have come in strengthening Nigeria’s social protection systems through technology and data.

“Each of these steps brings us closer to our vision: a Nigeria where social protection is not an aspiration, but a lived reality. By March 2026, we aim to achieve full verification and NIN integration for every household in the Register, closing the gaps, eliminating duplication, and ensuring that every naira spent delivers impact where it matters most.”

In a compelling show of support for Nigeria’s poverty alleviation efforts and the NASSCO initiative of President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of UBA Holdings, Tony Elumelu, emphasized the importance of collective action during the recent NASSCO stakeholder engagement. He stated: “Elumelu Foundation is very pleased to associate and partner with NASSCO. Let me use this opportunity to call on the private sector, businessmen, global partners, the World Bank to rally, come together so that all of us can collectively support in a tangible manner the initiative of President Bola Tinubu to reduce poverty in Nigeria.”

Honoring Champions of Compassion

The event wasn’t just about speeches—it was a celebration of impact. Governor Sule received the Social Protection Leadership Award for his unwavering commitment to inclusive governance. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was also honored, with his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Sam Egube, receiving the award on his behalf.

Governor Sanwo-Olu set new standards in social protection governance by implementing numerous people-centred programmes, strengthening inclusion and expanded the safety net for millions. Niger State’s Governor Umaru Bago was recognized for expanding safety net programmes that support the poor and vulnerable.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was honored for his unwavering commitment to social protection and exceptional responsiveness to the needs of the people of Lagos. His leadership sets a strong example of governance that truly cares about the people.

The award was received on his behalf by his deputy chief of staff, Mr Sam Egube

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State received the National Social Protection Award from NASSCO at the Stakeholder Engagement Conference held on September 8, 2025, in Lagos.

The award, received on his behalf by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba and SOCU Coordinator Hajiya Hauwa Aliyu, recognizes Niger State’s strong commitment to social protection and inclusive governance. Governor Bago was also commended for expanding safety net programmes that support the poor and vulnerable.