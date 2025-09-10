I remain committed to Kano’s transformation – Governor Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that the trials, tears, and turbulence he endured after the 2023 general elections have only deepened his commitment to transforming the state for the good of its people.



The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, during the inauguration of the Shura Council at Government House, Kano, recalled the struggles that trailed his election victory. Governor Yusuf said his journey to power was never an easy one.



He said: “I faced the most difficult challenges of my life after the 2023 elections,” he admitted. “But through those challenges and tears, I remain committed to the service of Kano. I am still here because of God, not because of any individual.”



He noted that while many had written him off, divine providence made him governor in 2023, and only God can determine his fate in 2027.



“Leadership is never in the hands of man,” he declared. “God installs and removes leaders as He wishes,” he said.



Governor Yusuf stressed that a true leader must focus on projects that uplift the people, not on personal political gains.



“Whether I seek re-election or not, my duty is to keep delivering meaningful programmes that will benefit the electorate,” he affirmed.



Acknowledging the reality of power, the governor added: “I know that one day I will vacate this seat. That is why I am doing my best now to transform Kano physically, socially, and morally.”



He expressed deep concern about the plight of young people, warning that drug abuse, thuggery, and other vices threaten their future.



To address this, he announced the establishment of a new reformatory institution for women, designed to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse and other social challenges.



Appealing to the Ulama, Governor Yusuf urged them to use their influence to support the government’s mission of reform.



“You are the only institution the people listen to with open ears,” he said.



Despite acknowledging the pains and battles of his political journey, Governor Yusuf reassured the people that his spirit remains unbroken.



“Challenges may come, tears may fall, but my commitment to the transformation of Kano is stronger than ever,” he concluded.