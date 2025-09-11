I make, sell pepper soup with stolen goats at my beer parlour – 56-yr-old suspect

Steals a goat in Osun for use in an Ondo beer parlour

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 56-year-old beer parlour operator, Ayo Akinpelu, on Thursday told Amotekun operatives in Osun State that he sells goat pepper soup at his beer parlour with stolen goats.

The suspect, who was arrested in Ipetu-Ijes,a said his beer parlour, which is located in Ondo town make huge sales from the proceeds of the stolen goats.

A statement issued by command spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, on Thursday in Osogbo, stated that the suspects was apprehended with the stolen goat hidden in his Lexus Jeep after some residents tipped the command.

Akinpelu was reportedly stopped by vigilant members of the community who insisted on inspecting the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the animals. Unable to provide a credible explanation, the suspect was immediately handed over to the Amotekun operatives, who swiftly responded to the scene.

“During interrogation, Akinpelu confessed to the crime and further revealed that he has been involved in goat theft for over seven years.

“I used the stolen goat to prepare pepper soup and served unsuspecting customers at my beer parlour in Ondo town. I tricked the goat with salt, which rendered them less aggressive before putting them in the car.

It was also reported that the suspect confirmed that he frequently travelled to Osun communities to steal goats for his illicit business.

The Corps Commander of the Osun Amotekun, Mr. Isaac Omoyele, confirmed the arrest and praised the swift action of the residents of Ipetu-Ijesa.

His words, “our operatives responded promptly to a distress call from the residents, leading to the successful apprehension of the suspect and he confessed to the crime during interrogation.”