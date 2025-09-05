‘I don’t think I’ll play another’ – Messi drops retirement hint

Lionel Messi struck twice as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires, in what could be his final home World Cup qualifier.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, while Lautaro Martínez added another. Messi was denied a hat-trick by an offside call.

Asked about his future, the 37-year-old was cautious: “Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it.”

He added: “Day by day, trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. Hopefully I’ll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well and then I’ll decide.”

Already qualified, Argentina stay top of South America’s standings with 38 points. Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay also booked their spots, joining Brazil and Ecuador.

Vanguard News