How your appearance and professional image enhance your executive presence, by Ruth Oji

In previous columns, we examined two critical elements of executive presence: vocal authority and physical comportment, followed by communication and emotional intelligence. Together, these qualities shape how corporate executives are perceived and how effectively they inspire confidence. Today, I turn to the third pillar of executive presence: appearance and professional image.

In leadership, perception matters. People form opinions long before you speak, and much of that impression comes from how you present yourself physically. This is not about vanity but about credibility. A leader’s appearance can reinforce authority and professionalism, or it can quietly undermine them.

Why Does Appearance Matter in Executive Presence?

It is often said, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.” For executives, the principle goes even further: Dress for the trust you need to inspire. Studies in organisational psychology consistently show that people make judgments about competence, confidence, and trustworthiness within seconds of meeting someone. Those judgments may not always be fair, but they are real—and they influence outcomes in the boardroom.

Executives cannot control every perception, but they can control the signals they send. Appearance and professional image communicate respect for oneself, for others, and for the responsibilities one carries.

What Are Elements of Professional Image?

1. Dressing with Intent

Clothing is a form of non-verbal communication. It signals authority, taste, and awareness of context. Executives do not need to follow rigid rules, but they must understand the expectations of their industry and environment.

•Corporate Formal: In industries like finance or law, conservative suits and muted colours convey seriousness and reliability.

•Business Casual: In creative or tech environments, smart separates in relaxed styles may be more appropriate, signalling innovation and approachability.

•Consistency: Whatever the style, consistency is key. A leader whose appearance fluctuates dramatically from one context to another risks confusing stakeholders.

The goal is not to mimic others but to project a look that aligns with your role, values, and organisational culture.

2. Grooming and Attention to Detail

The smallest details often make the strongest impressions. Polished shoes, neat hair, well-fitted clothing, and minimal but tasteful accessories reflect discipline and self-respect. Neglected grooming communicates disregard for detail and weakens credibility, no matter how strong one’s message may be.

3. The Power of Fit and Comfort

A perfectly tailored outfit speaks volumes. It suggests precision, attention, and care—all qualities desirable in an executive. Comfort also matters. Clothing should not be so tight, loose, or distracting that it interferes with presence. A leader tugging at sleeves or adjusting a tie appears uneasy, which detracts from authority.

4. Personal Brand and Signature Style

Great executives often have a recognisable style that becomes part of their brand. Think of Christine Lagarde’s elegant scarves, Nelson Mandela’s iconic patterned shirts, or Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck. A signature style adds memorability, provided it remains professional and context appropriate.

When Appearance Conveys More Than Your Clothing

Professional image extends beyond wardrobe choices.

•Body Language: How you enter a room, shake hands, or take your seat all contribute to appearance. These are visual cues that reinforce or diminish presence.

•Digital Presence: In today’s hybrid work culture, appearance also applies to virtual settings. A poorly lit, cluttered background or casual attire on video calls can diminish authority. Conversely, professional backdrops, proper lighting, and polished attire elevate presence.

•Health and Energy: Physical vitality is also part of appearance. Executives who maintain healthy energy levels project stamina and resilience. Fatigue, slouching, or neglect of personal wellness can erode professional image over time.

You Can Strike the Right Balance

One common misconception is that cultivating appearance means prioritising style over substance. In reality, appearance should amplify substance, not replace it. The goal is balance: to look credible without appearing vain, polished without being flashy, consistent without being rigid.

A useful guiding principle is the “appropriate plus one” rule: dress appropriately for the context, then add one element that signals distinction—perhaps a signature accessory, a sharp colour accent, or an impeccable fit. This helps you stand out without being out of place.

I now share practical tips for executives to help them maintain a professional image:

1. Audit Your Wardrobe: Remove items that no longer align with your role or brand. Invest in versatile, high-quality pieces rather than an abundance of average ones.

2. Prioritise Fit: Tailoring often matters more than price. Well-fitted attire at a moderate cost can outshine expensive clothing that fits poorly.

3. Maintain Grooming Rituals: Regular grooming routines—hair, nails, skincare—project discipline and self-respect.

4. Mind Digital Settings: For virtual meetings, ensure good lighting, a tidy background, and attire that matches the seriousness of the meeting

5. Invest in Quality Accessories: Watches, shoes, and bags often speak louder than suits. Choose understated quality over ostentation.

6. Develop a Signature Style: Identify one consistent element that expresses personality without undermining professionalism.

7. Practice Whole-Person Presence: Remember that energy, composure, and demeanour are as much part of appearance as clothing.

Will You Make a Lasting Impression?

Appearance and professional image are not about vanity or fashion. Rather, they are about leadership credibility. They influence first impressions, sustain ongoing trust, and reinforce authority in subtle but significant ways. Executives who master this dimension of presence stand out not because they are the best dressed, but because their appearance consistently supports their leadership.

At the highest levels of corporate life, details matter. A sharp suit will not substitute for poor strategy, but when combined with competence, composure, and clarity, it strengthens impact. As one leadership coach aptly puts it: “People hear with their eyes long before they hear with their ears.”

So, as you step into your next meeting, presentation, or negotiation, ask yourself: Does my appearance align with the respect I wish to command? Does my professional image support the leadership message I want to convey?

Keep in mind that executive presence is about more than being seen. Do you want to be remembered? Then do the needful.

*Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]