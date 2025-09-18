How I will fight insecurity as Anambra Gov — George Moghalu, LP Candidate

George Moghalu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the November 8 Anambra State election, Dr. George Moghalu, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to tackle insecurity if elected, stressing that the problem requires urgent and strategic intervention.

Speaking to journalists in Awka, Moghalu lamented the rising insecurity across the state, warning that without decisive action, the situation could spiral out of control.

“In our 12-point agenda, insecurity is a priority. We must change the narrative and tackle the challenge from multiple perspectives,” he said.

Moghalu outlined measures including the deployment of technology-driven solutions such as CCTV surveillance, drones for intelligence gathering, and the establishment of a central command system to monitor security operations across the state.

He also promised to professionalize community vigilante groups in all 179 communities by recruiting, training, equipping, and properly remunerating operatives. Retired police and military officers, he noted, would provide expertise and structure to ensure that vigilante outfits operate as a credible alternative force rather than as untrained, poorly kitted personnel.

“The worst thing you can do to society is to arm untrained people and pay them peanuts. What you will be doing is creating a new wave of armed robbers. We need well-trained and respected operatives with modern security equipment, not ragtag outfits in tattered uniforms,” he stressed.

The LP candidate further proposed the provision of life insurance coverage for federal security operatives serving in the state, as well as educational and employment opportunities for their families, to ensure morale and commitment in the fight against crime.

On the political scene, Moghalu condemned the recent verbal exchanges between Governor Chukwuma Soludo and APC deputy governorship candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, describing them as “embarrassing.” He urged politicians to focus on issues that matter to citizens, such as infrastructure, unemployment, and erosion control, rather than resorting to personal attacks.

“As we approach the election, campaigns should be orderly and issue-based. Our responsibility is to tell the people how we intend to make their lives better, not to trade insults,” he said.