How I am redefining the content creation industry — Ogeleka

Prince Chinedu Ogeleka, a Delta State-born content creator and live game streamer popularly known as Think-Big-001, has said his venture into online gaming unexpectedly opened a pathway for him to serve humanity.

Ogeleka, who started streaming from Asaba, Ibusa-Iteego in Delta State, has quickly emerged as one of the promising names in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital entertainment space. Through his interactive and energetic sessions, he has carved a niche for himself by blending gameplay mastery with humor and community engagement.

Streaming mainly on TikTok, Ogeleka showcases popular titles such as Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), but his live sessions go beyond gaming thrills. His streams often feature intense battles, fan-driven challenges, and heartfelt interactions that have attracted a loyal and expanding fan base.

“For me, streaming is not just about playing games—it’s about building a community where people feel connected, inspired, and excited to share the journey,” Ogeleka told Vanguard. “I want my viewers to laugh, learn, and leave each stream with a memorable moment.”

Looking ahead, he is planning exclusive live events, giveaways, collaborations with fellow content creators, and behind-the-scenes content to further enrich fan experience. With a steadily increasing audience, Ogeleka is positioning himself as a standout figure in the evolving world of live streaming and digital entertainment.

Fans can catch Think-Big-001 live on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, joining a global community that celebrates gaming, creativity, and fun.