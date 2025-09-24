How Dangote’s Refinery will enhance Nigeria’s IMO Council bid

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s maritime profile is set to receive a boost in November as crude oil deliveries to the Dangote Refinery by Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), coupled with the facility’s growing exports of refined products, will add to the nation’s shipping tonnage.

This development could enhance Nigeria’s chances of retaining influence at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, where membership is tied to a country’s contribution to global shipping activities.

It should be noted that a country’s representation on the IMO Council is largely determined by its shipping tonnage. With the newly commissioned plant coming fully on stream, Nigeria’s chances of securing a seat on the Council will receive a modest boost.

This is because the refinery has already contributed significantly to the nation’s import and export tonnage since it began operations, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s trade profile in global shipping.

Reacting to the development, Capt. Tajudeen Alao noted that Nigeria stands a strong chance in its bid for a seat on the IMO Council, given the efforts already being made to strengthen the nation’s shipping interests.

He added that the country is currently investing in key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting shipping activities and facilitating international trade across West and Central Africa.

The former ship captain explained that, aside from South Africa and Central Africa, Nigeria records the highest level of maritime activities in the region. He added that the country has also played a significant role in reducing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, a move that will also enhance the country’s chances.

He explained that Category ‘C’ of the Council is reserved for member states with a special interest in marine transportation and navigation.

He said: “Yes, Nigeria stands a good chance in our bid for Category ‘C’ of the IMO Council because, in West and Central Africa apart from South Africa maritime activities are more concentrated in Nigeria. We have played a significant role in curbing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, our Maritime Academy remains top-notch, and there has been a notable increase in shipping activities with the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Deep Seaport project.”