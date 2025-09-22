How C’River won AFSNET 2026 hosting rights —Gov Otu

Gov Otu

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu has offered insights into how the state secured the hosting rights for the African Sub-Sovereign Government Network (AFSNET) 2026, disclosing that the feat was owed largely to the state’s growing reputation for integrity, stability, and good governance.

Governor Bassey Otu, speaking to newsmen at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, upon his return from Algiers where the bid was secured, said the development will further put Cross Right State on the global spotlight.

The AfSNET Conference is Africa’s premier investment and policy platform for sub-sovereign governments, creating opportunities for states and regions to attract investors, strengthen partnerships, and share governance best practices.

“This is nothing short of divine intervention,” the Governor remarked. “We put in a bid like other sub-nationals, but the respect Cross River has earned both within and outside Africa made the difference. It shows the world believes in us and our capacity to deliver.”

Governor Otu stressed that hosting the AfSNET Conference would bring enormous economic dividends to the state. He revealed that between 40 to 70 sub-sovereign leaders across Africa will converge on Cross River for the summit, accompanied by business delegations, investors, and policy experts.

“In terms of economic impact, it will be massive. After they have come and gone, this state will never be the same again,” he assured, noting that the conference will create opportunities for new trade partnerships, investments, and job creation.

The Governor explained that his administration is already upgrading infrastructure and hospitality facilities across the three senatorial districts to ensure the state meets global standards ahead of the event. He emphasized that preparations would not be limited to Calabar but extended to iconic destinations like Obudu, ensuring all parts of the state benefit.

“This is about showcasing the entire state. When it comes to preparation, Cross River never takes second place. We will be ready,” he affirmed.

Governor Otu further linked the international recognition to his “People First” agenda, highlighting ongoing reforms in food security, energy, health, and youth empowerment through digital skills as part of the broader vision to position Cross River as a hub for sustainable investment.

He called on citizens, businesses, and development partners to support the state in ensuring a successful hosting.