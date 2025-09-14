Hilda Baci steals spotlight for ‘daring’ world’s largest pot of Jollof Rice

•Chef cooks 200 bags of rice at once

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Federal Government has applauded celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for her bold attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Jollof Rice.

The feat, staged at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, under the banner “Gino World Jollof Festival with Hilda Baci,” attracted more than 20,000 registered participants who trooped out to witness the historic moment.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the custom-made pot, built over three months in South-West Nigeria, measures about six metres in width with a capacity of 22,619 litres. Originally designed to hold 5,000 kilogrammes (250 bags) of basmati rice, weighing constraints forced organisers to scale down to 4,000 kilogrammes (200 bags).

Despite the excitement, the event was not without drama. The massive pot reportedly caved in during the weighing process, as a crane attempt to lift it caused structural stress. Its legs buckled and the cover loosened, prompting safety concerns. Nevertheless, thousands of servings of Jollof rice were successfully distributed to attendees.

Government officials at the venue lauded Hilda Baci’s resilience and innovation, describing her effort as a testament to Nigerian creativity and determination. As at press time, Guinness World Records was yet to confirm the new record, but the certification process is said to be ongoing.

Baci shot into the limelight in 2023 after she shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking 93 hours and 11 minutes. But rather than bask in the glory, she nursed a new ambition: to elevate Nigerian cuisine by creating the world’s largest pot of Jollof rice.

“After my cookathon, the idea of doing something with Jollof to celebrate Nigerian cuisine and national pride has been on my mind,” she told journalists at the event. “This is not just a record attempt; it is a celebration of our culture. Importantly, the servings are free. This is about community and celebration rather than profit.”

Before lighting up the burners, Hilda rolled up her sleeves to personally scrub the giant red pot. “Yes, I can officially confirm this pot is squeaky clean. I washed it myself,” she announced on her social media handles. Moments later, she held a short but emotional prayer session with Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters Church to bless the attempt.

For Hilda, the “World Jollof” feat is about more than numbers. It is a statement of Nigeria’s culinary ingenuity and a rallying point for national pride. “This is a celebration and a way to put Nigerian food on the map,” she said.