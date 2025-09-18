Harmonious living is key to development, Ereyitomi tells Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo youths

Ereyitomi

**Urges security agents to maintain peace, law, and order

***Condemns extrajudicial killing of Ogunbayo in Warri

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Ereyitomi JP, says harmonious living is key to development and attraction of investors in the area.

Ereyitomi, who was reacting to the recent misunderstanding between some Ijaw of Ogbe-Ijoh and some Itsekiri of Ugbori and Ekurede, Tuesday September 16, appealed to both sides to sheath their swords and maintain peace in Warri.

He appealed to security agents and other law enforcement agencies to increase their patrol of the affected areas in order for law and order to be maintained.

Ereyitomi pointed out that as a federal lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency, peaceful coexistence among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo will be of utmost importance because he represents the three Warri LGAs and others in the area.

The Warri Federal lawmaker said it’s more beneficial to dwell together than to have a crisis that will never produce any good result, assuring that peaceful coexistence among the people shall be pivotally promoted at all times.

Ereyitomi, however, condemned in strong terms the extrajudicial killing of Dele Ogunbayo at his home in the wee hours of Thursday, September 18, unprovoked, allegedly by men of the Nigerian Army who stormed his residence at the Pessu area of Warri.

Ereyitomi further enjoined the military to fish out such bloodthirsty, heartless personnel in their midst and made to face the law. While he commiserates with the family of Ogunbayo over the unfortunate incident, he reaffirms his support for justice for the victim.

Ereyitomi reiterated his commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property through his representation at the House of Representatives, as well as sustaining and attracting meaningful development and empowerment to Warri Federal Constituents.