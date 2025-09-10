Gunmen kill three policemen at Kogi checkpoint

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Gunmen have killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the border between Kogi and Kwara states, was confirmed by the Kogi State Police Command.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, said the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, has deployed a tactical team to the area and assured that efforts are ongoing to track down the attackers.

“I can confirm that three officers on duty were killed today in Egbe, a border community with Kwara State.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed a tactical squad, and we are on the trail of the perpetrators,” Aya stated.

Sources said the attackers reportedly made away with the rifles of the slain officers.