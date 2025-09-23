Gunmen abduct Plateau lawmaker 

Laven Jacob

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

Gunmen have abducted Laven Jacob, the lawmaker representing Pankshin South Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Jacob was kidnapped on Monday night at his residence in the Angwan Kaji area of Dong, Jos North Local Government Area.

Two close associates, a former aide from his time as Vice Chairman of Pankshin Local Government and a staff member of the State Assembly, confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity.

They said the kidnappers ambushed Jacob at the entrance of his home as he returned and whisked him away.

The State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo said: “The Command received a report on 22/09/2025, that one Danti Laven Jacob was intercepted by unknown hoodlums while driving into his house at about 08:00 pm and abducted to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Rantya Division and the Officer in Charge, Anti-Kidnapping Unit Jos mobilized to the scene and are currently combining the bushes to rescue the victim.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, has directed the Area Commander Bukuru to deploy all DPOs and Tactical/Patrol Teams within the metropolis to join in the ongoing operation, and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.”

Meanwhile, at the time of the report, no contact has been made to the family.

Vanguard News