Guild demands shift from overdependence on imported diagnostic devices

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria, GMLD have lamented over what they described as overwhelming dependence on imported diagnostic devices and reagents, calling for a shift to home-grown solutions.

The guild’s National President, Dr. Samuel Oludare made this known during the opening ceremony of it annual scientific conference in Kano.

Oludare noted that the trend of overdependence is not just an economic issue but a matter of national security and survival.

According to him, “Today, our nation faces a stark reality: the overwhelming dependence on imported diagnostic reagents which are the backbone of modern medicine, essential for accurate diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; yet, year after year, billions of our scarce foreign resources are expended to import over 70%-80% of these materials which we have the knowledge, capacity and expertise to produce in- country.

“Whereas, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market was valued at $92.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $138.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. In the United States alone, the In-Vitro Diagnostics market size was estimated at $29.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2024 to 2030.

“Nigeria and indeed Africa with a population of 1,556,249,749 peoples as of September 11, 2025, which is equivalent to 18.83% of the total world population (based on Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data) boast of huge market taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement which commenced operation in January 1, 2021.

“This is not just an economic issue alone, it is a matter of national security and survival. It exposes us to global supply chain disruptions as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic whereby flights were grounded, borders shut and our laboratories were left stranded unable to import necessary reagents for diagnosis. It undermines our economic sovereignty and limits opportunities for our Medical Laboratory Scientists, industries and entrepreneurs.

“At the same time, we seek collaboration in research, investment and capacity-building. We also call on Entrepreneurs, Investors and Development partners to join hands with us in this transformative agenda.

“Together, we will build a healthcare system that is not dependent but dynamic, not reactive but resilient, not consumer-based but production-driven. In this vision, there are no losers. A more resilient Asia, a stronger Europe and US and a self-reliant Africa are victories for global health security, wherein where we have decentralized innovation, diversified supply chains and shared capacity, the entire world stand stronger.

“Let us therefore rise to this challenge, let us summon the same determination and resilience with which we overcame the pandemic diseases of Ebola and COVID-19. This is another struggle a struggle for scientific freedom, for economic independence and for national pride.

“This year’s theme “From Import Dependency to Indigenous Solutions: Strengthening Nigeria’s Diagnostic Sovereignty” promises to be a game changer in the approach and delivery of world-standard medical laboratory service to Nigerians. Gathered here to espouse the topic are some of our nation’s brightest minds: Medical Laboratory Scientists of international repute, Researchers, Innovators, and other Healthcare Professionals whose work is central to our health and general wellbeing as a people.

“Let this conference be remembered as the turning point when our nation chose innovation over dependency, production over importation and self-reliance over vulnerability,” the National President, Oludare however, stated.

On his part, the Acting registrar and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN, Dr. Donald Ofili, dropped hint about plans by the body to embark on inspection across the country to stamp out quacks.

Ofili who said the inspection will commence on the 22nd of this month, said the exercise became imperative to address malpractices that could have negative impact on the image of the profession.

Declaring the conference open, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf described the theme of the conference “From Import Dependency to Indigenous Solutions: Strengthening Nigeria’s Diagnostic Sovereignty” as timely as it will make Nigerians to have a relief from the importation of diagnostic devices and the huge amount spent by ordinary citizens when diagnosed before been treated by a medical practitioners.

The Governor represented by his Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran recalled during the COVID – 19 pandemic where due to over dependence on importation, test kits were imported into the country.