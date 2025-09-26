Groups express support for Dangote Refinery

By Nnasom David

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) and the Nigerian Interfaith Forum (NIF) have expressed their support for Dangote Petroleum Refinery while raising concerns over subsidy demands by the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, 26th September 2025, in Abuja, representatives of both groups said DAPPMAN’s request for ₦1.505 trillion in subsidies could undermine local refining efforts and affect the nation’s economy. They highlighted Dangote Refinery’s recent exports and capacity as a key factor in Nigeria’s refining development.

COCSON and NIF announced plans to pursue legal action and policy advocacy to protect local refining. They also called on Nigerians to support initiatives that strengthen domestic production and ensure the Petroleum Industry Act prioritizes local refineries.

The groups urged the Federal Government to review practices in the petroleum sector and maintain reforms aimed at promoting local refining and economic progress.