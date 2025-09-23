Group urges NASS to create Obolo State, additional LGAs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – ON the sidelines of the National Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Monday, in Abuja, the apex socio-cultural and pro-development organisation of the Obolo people, Utono Ubolo Worldwide, urged the National Assembly to create Obolo State and additional Local Government Areas.

The Administrator General, Utono Ubolo Worldwide, Dr Awaji-Romsan Dressman, explained that the creation of the state and and additional local government areas has become imperative for a sense of belonging and rapid development of the human and natural resources.

However, according to Dressman who was represented by the Director, Administration, Utono Ubolo Worldwide, Isijaan Adasi-Ene Nkanta, their major demand is the creation of Obolo State, which also has been included in the list of the 31 new states National Assembly has profiled, which four are proposed for the South-South geopolitical zone.

Meanwhile, he maintained that the proposed Obolo State remains one of the most viable from the standpoint of abundant crude oil and gas deposits including its rich aquatic resources, tourism potential and seaports.

He also made it known that the Obolo people, are found in Rivers, Akwa Ibom and other parts of Nigeria including the diaspora, hence the demand for creation of additional local government areas in both Rivers and Akwa Ibom States for inclusion and sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

The group urged the 10th National Assembly to adopt the creation of the proposed Obolo State and the additional LGAs, adding that the demands were feasible and germane.

He said: “About 90 per cent of the oil in Akwa Ibom lies in Obolo territory, while part of Rivers’ production also comes from Obolo land.

“Beyond oil, we have the largest fishing settlement in West Africa, a deep seaport, and the Andoni forest with elephants and other wildlife that can serve as a major tourist attraction.”

Speaking in similar vein, the Coordinator of the international chapter, Dr Nicholas Itam, asserted that the proposed Obolo State would facilitate the Federal Government’s Lagos–Calabar coastal road by galvanizing the rural economy of coastal communities.

“If Obolo State is created, it will not only boost oil revenue but also diversify the economy through fisheries, port development and tourism. The opportunities are enormous”, Itam said.

He also gave reasons why the Ijaws deserves an additional state apart from Bayelsa State that is dominated by the Ijaws, and also as the only state for the Ijaws that are the fourth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria despite the Ijaws being in nine States including Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River States.

“Creating Obolo State will give the Ijaw nation a second homogeneous state and correct the disadvantage we face. We cannot continue to be treated as minorities in the states where we live.

“This is a win-win arrangement. The more states and LGAs created, the more development spreads to the grassroots.

“Our appeal is for every stakeholder to support this just and viable demand”, he added.