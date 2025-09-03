Group pushes for disability-inclusive housing, transport in Nigeria

By Juliet Ebirim

The Ability Life Initiative (TALI) has called on government institutions and regulatory agencies to remove barriers that prevent millions of Nigerians with disabilities from accessing transportation and housing.

The call was made at a Stakeholders’ Forum on Inclusive Transport and Accessible Housing held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headquarters in Abuja. The event brought together representatives of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, civil society groups, and disability-focused organizations.

TALI Co-founder, Dr. Prada Uzodimma, said persons with disabilities should be active participants in planning and implementation of policies, not just passive beneficiaries. She cited Nigeria’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, stressing the need for urgent action ahead of reporting deadlines set by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, described accessible housing and transport as fundamental rights, linking the forum’s discussions to Human Rights Council Resolution 55/8, which mandates OHCHR to study disability-inclusive infrastructure.

Similarly, NCPWD Executive Secretary, Barrister Ayuba Gufwan, called for immediate enforcement of Section 9 of the Disability Act, which guarantees equal access to goods, services, and facilities.

Representing the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), General Manager of Partnerships and Zonal Coordination, Arch. Peter Okpanachi, pledged the agency’s commitment to prioritizing affordable and accessible housing, citing Nigeria’s obligations under the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

Closing the forum, Uzodimma emphasized that the demand for accessible infrastructure extends beyond physical spaces. “It’s about building a society where no one is left behind, where every citizen can move freely, live comfortably, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.