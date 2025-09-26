Group hails NPA boss Dantsoho for transforming Nigeria’s seaports

The Port Reforms Advocacy Network (PRAN) has applauded the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, for what it described as transformative leadership that is positioning Nigeria’s seaports as engines of economic growth and global competitiveness.

In a statement on Friday, signed by its president, Prince Chijioke Adimora, the group stated that Dantsoho’s commitment to modernising port infrastructure and digitizing operations has become a “game-changer” for trade facilitation and non-oil export expansion.

Adimora cited recent data presented by the NPA boss at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, which showed that efficiency improvements at the seaports contributed to a 19.6 per cent rise in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

“This achievement underlines the importance of having competent leadership in sensitive institutions like the Nigerian Ports Authority. What Dr Abubakar Dantsoho has done in less than two years in office is nothing short of remarkable.

He has not only reformed operational procedures but has also restored investor confidence in our seaports,” Adimora said.

PRAN noted that the NPA’s investment in smart digitalisation, including paperless transactions, e-tag verification, and electronic call-up systems, is reducing bottlenecks and boosting efficiency.

According to the group, the new electronic barrier systems at the Lagos Port Complex are already easing traffic flow and access control, while expanded digital platforms are reducing cargo dwell time.

“Through Dantsoho’s leadership, we are seeing a genuine transition towards leaner, greener and more efficient operations,” Adimora said.

“The reduction of waste and emissions, coupled with improved intermodal connectivity, means Nigeria is gradually building a sustainable maritime sector capable of competing on the global stage.”

He further commended the planned launch of a Port Community System in 2026, describing it as a milestone that will deepen collaboration among stakeholders and facilitate seamless integration of transactions.

Adimora also hailed the commissioning of new tugboats and marine crafts at the Lekki Deep Seaport, as well as the servicing of the Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser Plant. He said these moves highlight the NPA’s readiness to support mega facilities critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“Dantsoho’s focus on long-term viability, efficiency, and competitiveness ensures that our ports will remain the pride of West Africa,” he added.

PRAN urged stakeholders in the maritime sector to rally behind the reforms, stressing that gains in non-oil exports must be consolidated to achieve true diversification of the Nigerian economy.

Vanguard News