Gridlock as flash floods take over Lagos roads

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists and residents across Lagos on Tuesday were trapped in heavy gridlock after several hours of early morning rainfall caused flash floods in major parts of the city.

The flooding brought commercial and other business activities to a halt, while several vehicles broke down on waterlogged roads, worsening the traffic situation.

Areas most affected included Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Alexander Way, Dolphin Estate, Lekki, and Obalende. Others were Funsho Williams Avenue (formerly Western Avenue), Ikorodu Road, Agege, Ikeja, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Oworonshoki, Oshodi, Apapa, and Alimosho, among others.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had earlier predicted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday, NiMet projected thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over parts of the northern and southern states, including Lagos.

The agency urged residents to take safety precautions, including avoiding driving during heavy rain, while also advising farmers not to apply fertilisers or pesticides just before rainfall to prevent nutrient loss.