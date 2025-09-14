Grassroots Development: Ajeromi-Ifelodun chairman flags off projects

By Clifford Ndujihe

IN line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Council of Lagos State, Mr. Olalekan Akindipe, has begun construction of many infrastructural projects across the council.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, weekend, Akindipe thanked residents for their support and trust in his leadership. He pledged to continue delivering meaningful development and services that reflect the needs and aspirations of the community.

The infrastructure projects officially launched at the event include a mix of new constructions and critical rehabilitations. They include construction of drainage, road, and solar street lighting at Ashibejoye Street; Drainage and culvert at Rasheed Afuwape Street, Alakoto Ajegunle; and Oluwa Primary School New Road.

Repairs and maintenance works which include: Rehabilitation of the INEC Secretariat; Culvert repair at Alayabiagba Junction; and Completion of Interlocking and Street Lighting at Taiwo Street.

The administration recently distributed over 200 General Certificate of Education, GCE, forms to indigent and resident students in the local government.

Akindipe, who also said that the forthcoming launch of “Ounje Ajeromi,” will begin on September 16, added: “This event is a testament to our unwavering commitment to good governance,” the chairman stated, adding that the ongoing initiatives are in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.”