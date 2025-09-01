Gov Bago dissolves cabinet, retains key officials

Bago

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has dissolved the state executive council, effective immediately.

Mr Ibrahim Bologi, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Minna.

According to the statement, the governor announced the dissolution of the cabinet during the state Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Bologi said that the governor appreciated the outgoing cabinet members for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

He said that Bago, however, retained key officials including the Secretary to the state Government, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and other principal officers in his office. (NAN)