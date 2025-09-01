Gov Alia swears in 17 new commissioners, harps on transparency, accountability

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has sworn in 17 new Commissioners with a charge to uphold transparency, accountability, and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Makurdi, Governor Alia urged the appointees to be committed to service delivery and to work closely with the people at the grassroots. He also encouraged them to promote good governance by ensuring openness in their dealings and adherence to the rule of law.

The Governor emphasized the importance of teamwork in executing the vision and mission of his administration, noting that the new Executive Council must play a central role in driving development across the state. He further urged the Commissioners to help strengthen government–citizen engagement by keeping the public informed about government programmes and expenditures.

Governor Alia also called on them to support the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve security, stressing that a safe and peaceful environment is essential for growth.

“Our administration is people-oriented. We want Benue to grow, and that requires transparency, accountability, and loyalty to the government. You must work visibly at the grassroots, leave a lasting mark, and give your best to the state,” he said.

Of the 17 Commissioners sworn in, eight were retained from the previous Executive Council, while nine were newly appointed.

Those retained include Tiza Imojime (Works), Dr. Yanmar Ortese (Health and Human Resources), Rev. Dr. Frederick Lanshima Ikyaan (Education), Ugwu Odoh (Water Resources), Kwaghgba Amande (Digital Communications), Aondowase Kunde (Disaster Management), Michael Oglegba (Finance), and Alumo Orpin (Commerce, Trade and Investment).

The new appointees are Dennis Iyaghigba, Paul Ogwuche, Prof. Yangien Ornguga, Peter Egbodo, James Dwem, Joseph Jir, Mrs. Margaret Adamu, Mrs. Theresa Ikwue, and Dr. Benjamin Ashaver.