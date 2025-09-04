Gov Adeleke appeals to security agencies to maintain neutrality in politics

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has appealed to security agencies in the state to remain impartial in their approach to political activities and to discharge their duties professionally.

Adeleke said that Osun, being the home state of President Bola Tinubu, must not be turned into a political battleground.

The governor made the appeal during the decoration of his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), DSP Ahmed Abdulraman, at the Government House on Thursday in Osogbo.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force for consistently embracing professionalism.

Adeleke also commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Gotan, for their discipline and adherence to due process.

The governor appreciated the synergy among security agencies in the state, and charged them to maintain neutrality in political activities, insisting that law enforcement must not be compromised by partisanship.

“We should continue to maintain a level playing field. This is the home state of Mr President.

“Mr President belongs to all of us. Osun should not be turned into a battleground,” he said.

Adeleke also congratulated his ADC, describing him as an exemplary officer whose loyalty and discipline embodied the values of the Nigeria Police.

“I am happy today about the promotion of my ADC. He is a good representative of the police,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police congratulated Abdulraman and commended his service record.

According to Gotan, promotions come with added responsibilities, adding that it is essential to remain committed to discipline, professionalism, and the highest ideals of policing.

Vanguard News