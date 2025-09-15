Gospel singer Mercy Oseghale drops new EP, ‘Jesus’

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Barely two years after her third album, gospel singer Mercy Oseghale’s newly released Extended Play (EP) is currently making waves in the music space.

Titled “Jesus”, the 5-track EP, according to Mercy, “Was a divine instruction which was given because I asked God for what to name the EP. I am grateful to the Lover of my soul – my Lord Jesus Christ for the grace to complete this project after one year of working in the studio. Thank you, Abba father in Jesus name, Amen.”

The entire 5 Tracks- Jesus, The Throne, No God Like u, No Shame, and Adonai convey different messages to God’s children depending on their state of mind. “One of the tracks must minister to you as you listen, and it can take you into prayer, dancing before God or lead to repentance of anything that does not glorify God in your life.”

The EP is unique because the songs she noted “are very easy to learn and sing along. I received all of them from the Lord without struggling with the lyrics.”

She shares insight into the messages in the tracks. “The tract titled Jesus is a reminder that the name of Jesus can save, deliver, heal, etc. The Throne is picturing our Father in Heaven seated on His Throne with all His glory (Rev. 4: 9), ‘No God Like You’ is a song of Victory during testimonies, ‘No Shame’ is a pledge not to bring shame to God in my daily life but to constantly bring God honour, and the last, ‘Adonai’, simply means worshipping God who is Adonai.”

Produced by Emmytex Beatz and mixed and mastered by Genesis Mix, the EP features Timioluwa with his Sax in ‘The Throne’ and Sophia Philip in ‘Jesus’.”

Mercy’s music ministry journey, according to her, “has been from glory to glory with God Almighty showing that He is behind this ministry which He gave to me to glorify His name.

I am super grateful to God and the greatest award I’d like to receive would be to stand before the creator of heaven and earth and hear him say well done thou good and faithful servant, enter into the rest of your father. Nothing else matters.”

On how her faith journey has influenced the music in the new EP, she said, “You’ll understand our experience with God by the lyrics of our songs. Therefore, the lyrics in this EP are the story of my encounter with the Lord on a daily basis.”

Her thoughts on the state of gospel music, particularly its future, is that of optimism.

“God is raising a generation of true worshippers, and it is in preparation for the return of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to take us back home where we will forever only worship God with songs – Hallelujah With that hope, we have to stay focused and not allow distractions.”