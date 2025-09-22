Go beyond traditional classroom methods, be creative — Akingbohungbe urges educators

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to reduce school drop-out rates and empower children from low-income communities, Call to Love Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has convened its 4th edition of the Breakfast Forum with Educators, drawing teachers and school administrators from low-cost schools across Lagos.

The event, tagged Call to Love Breakfast Forum, served as a reminder to educators of their critical roles in improving the lives of pupils in underserved communities.

Convener of the Initiative, Mrs. Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, explained that the platform was created to enrich the lives of less-privileged children and to keep them positively engaged during the long vacation a period when many are at risk of dropping out of school.

Speaking on the theme, “Limitless Resources Despite Limited Learning,” Akingbohungbe challenged teachers to move beyond conventional teaching methods, urging them to adopt innovative strategies that integrate life skills, technology and emotional intelligence into everyday classroom practice.

“Education today is not just about passing exams.

“There is a need for educators to go beyond traditional classroom methods and integrate life skills, technology and emotional intelligence into their teaching approach. Our vision is to sustain this impact all year round and raise children who will pay it forward”, she said.

She maintained that while infrastructural and systemic challenges such as low pay, inadequate facilities and overcrowded classrooms persist, teachers still wield significant power to shape their immediate learning environments.

“Challenges will always exist, but what matters is what we are doing despite those challenges to ignite hope and transform children’s lives,” she added.

Akingbohungbe also called on teachers to embrace a growth mindset and to reflect deeply on their purpose as educators. She encouraged them to adopt unconventional teaching resources, including elements from nature and everyday items, as tools to spark curiosity and creativity among learners.

She emphasised that the rapidly changing technological and societal landscape demands a shift in how education is delivered, stressing that teachers must focus on the holistic development of their pupils.

Participants at the forum described the platform as a “wake-up call” for educators in low-cost communities to think beyond the four walls of their classrooms and to become catalysts for positive change in the lives of their pupils.