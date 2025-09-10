GITEX: Zinox, KongaCares link in renewed one-laptop-per child initiative

Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh (3nd left) with tech sector stakeholders at the launch.

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Integrated ICT Solution Company and Nigerian OEM, Zinox Technologies, has today teamed up with KongaCares, in a strategic partnership to rekindle the Computerize Nigeria initiative.

Computerize Nigeria Project; CNP was first introduced in 2001 with altruistic quest to place a computer on every available table in Nigeria, including schools, homes and work places.

The project at the time, had a female CEO, Mrs. Vivian Abii.

But the watershed of that project is that in 2006, it sparked off what was known as Computer for All Nigerians initiative, CANi which was launched by the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The aim of CANi was also to see that every Nigerian is computer literate. It was actually, the beginning of the digital Nigeria dream.

In both initiatives, Zinox was central to their formation and they drummed up support for the adoption of the computer as a work tool, vital for national development.

With the new partnership, the company looks like it’s aiming to repeat the feat it pulled 24 years ago. This time around, the Computerize Nigeria initiative snowballs into an ambitious interest-free, transformative corporate social responsibility program designed to support the government’s vision to produce world-class human capital from Nigerian higher institutions.

It comes in an ambitious one-computer-per-child program which aims to provide at least one million young Nigerians with laptops and supporting digital infrastructure.

Designed as a holistic intervention, the corporate social responsibility initiative promises not just devices but also uninterrupted power solutions through iPower inverters, reliable satellite internet connectivity powered by Starlink, technology training and after-sales support.

Understanding that technology alone cannot thrive without supporting infrastructure; the comprehensive package includes iPower customized inverter solutions to address Nigeria’s persistent power challenges, alongside satellite internet connectivity powered by Starlink.

It gives the initiative a holistic approach and ensures that beneficiaries receive not just devices, but complete digital ecosystems capable of functioning optimally in Nigeria’s unique operational environment.

This initiative presents an unprecedented opportunity for stakeholders across Nigeria’s development spectrum to contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Flagged off at the recently concluded GITEX Nigeria, the event witnessed an impressive gathering of ICT sector luminaries, including Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group; Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, Managing Director of Zinox Technologies; Dave Omoregie, Chief Operating Officer of Konga Group; and Ajibade Laolu-Adewale, Executive Director at Wema Bank and current Executive Chairman at CeBIH.

The Nigeria Computer Society was prominently represented by its leadership team, including the President Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu; Deputy President, Dr. Charles Onyeukwu; Executive Secretary, Segun Adekunle, and Provost, Veronica Owolabi.

Explaining why Zinox is better positioned to succeed in such a project, Managing Director of Zinox Technologies, Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, said the company maintains a footprint across all 774 Local Government areas in Nigeria, positioning the company uniquely to execute the nationwide initiative. She added that the CSR initiative came at the right time because a country that could not digitize the education system, can’t digitize its economy.

Also, Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu commended Zinox Technologies for its consistent leadership and innovation, noting that the company has continued to provide affordable solutions that directly support digital education. He praised the initiative as a landmark effort that could transform classrooms nationwide. Dr. Aliyu particularly thanked Leo Stan Ekeh for his unwavering support to NCS, education, and Nigeria’s broader digital transformation journey.

Ajibade Laolu-Adewale of Wema Bank in the same vein, praised Zinox Technologies for their sustained belief in Nigeria’s digital economy potential. He shared insights about CeBIH’s activities while urging both government and private sector entities to increase investments in science and technology education, recognizing these sectors as fundamental drivers of economic advancement.

The climax of the launch was the emotional speech of the Zinox Chairman, Leo-Stan Ekeh, who maintained that the reason for investing in the CSR project was to ensure every Nigerian child has access to a computer.

He said: “At the heart of the Computerise Nigeria Initiative is the vision of each child to a computer. With flexible, interest-free payment options available, the program is designed to break financial barriers and make access to technology inclusive. This model is backed by quarterly donor reports, ensuring that contributors, whether government agencies, alumni associations, NGOs, or well-meaning Nigerians, see how their support is transforming classrooms and communities.

“The initiative addresses a critical gap in Nigeria’s educational infrastructure, where many institutions struggle to provide students with adequate exposure to modern computing technologies. By democratizing access to premium digital resources, the program aims to level the playing field and ensure that geographical location or economic circumstances do not determine a student’s digital future” he added.

He also made financial support to the Nigeria Computer Society by donating ₦10 million to the organization’s activities.