Ghana int’l expo and investment forum set to boost tourism, investment in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

The Ghana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with key stakeholders from trade and industry, proudly announces the Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum, a landmark event aimed at showcasing Ghana’s business potential, strengthening tourism and trade ties, and attracting cross-border investment.

The Expo is scheduled to take place from September 24–27, 2025, at Eko FM Auditorium, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Under the theme, “Unlocking Investment Potential Through Intra-African Trade and Tourism,” the event will bring together Ghanaian entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and international business leaders.

This high-profile forum will serve as a strategic platform for Ghanaian businesses across sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, technology, creative arts, fashion, finance, and services to connect with Nigerian and international counterparts. It will highlight Ghana’s unique value propositions, promote trade and tourism opportunities, and foster both bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, emphasized the significance of the event: “This Expo is more than a showcase—it is a gateway for Ghanaian businesses to position themselves as global players. It also strengthens our economic ties with Nigeria and opens new markets across Africa and beyond.

As the agency mandated to promote tourism, we recognize the Expo as a vital tool in driving regional integration and supporting the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

Key Features of the Expo Include: Business Exhibitions featuring Ghanaian products and services

Investment Forums & Panel Discussions on trade policy, financing, and partnership opportunities

Networking Sessions connecting businesses, investors, and policymakers

Tourism & Cultural Showcases, celebrating Ghana’s rich heritage through fashion, music, and the arts

The event is expected to draw participants from across Africa and the diaspora, including private sector leaders, government representatives, trade associations, and development partners.

The Ghana International Expo and Investment Forum is in line with Ghana’s broader economic agenda to diversify exports, stimulate investment, and position the country as a competitive hub for trade, innovation, and tourism under the AfCFTA framework.