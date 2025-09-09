Getting closer to state police

Living up to his political background as a “progressive”, President Bola Tinubu last week made progress in his drive towards the adoption of state policing when the Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF, gave their blessing for it. If this plan succeeds, it will break the monopoly of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, established in 1930 by the defunct British colonial government of Nigeria.

State police adoption has been a major agitation among the mostly Southern leaders of thought, political leaders and “true federalism” activists. Their Northern counterparts, who have tended to see this as an affront to their grip on political power, have in the past stood firmly against it at every constitutional talk and discussion circle. Some even posited that it was a ploy by some Southern elements to “break up Nigeria”.

The main reasons for the change of attitude to this imperative in the North are obvious. Widespread insecurity has pushed Nigeria to the edge of anarchy. The North, which is the watershed of most of these agents of insurgency (Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, Fulani herdsmen terrorists) are also mostly affected. A region that used to be peaceful (except for routine upsurges of religion-related violence) has become the most dangerous place to live in.

Also high, violent crimes such as kidnapping for ransom, cultism, ritual killings, cyber crimes, and inter-communal crises have become very common all over the country. Coming at a time when the population of Nigeria has topped the 220 million mark, and with the Nigeria Police’s staff strength at a mere 370,000, Nigeria is seriously under-policed.

To compound matters, up to 30 per cent of active duty policemen are farmed out to guard political officeholders and VIPs, while the generality of personnel of the Force live in poverty, frustration, discouragement and utter neglect. Over the past 30 years or so, State Police Commands have had to depend to a large extent on the good graces of State Governors for equipment and logistics.

These state governments have also resorted to floating vigilante groups which are largely ineffective due to restriction on arms they can operate.

Happily, state policing is a major item in the ongoing Constitution amendment process. We call for its speedy passage and presidential assent. It will greatly boost efforts to close up ungoverned spaces and drive away the jihadists, bandits, armed land-grabbers masquerading as Fulani herdsmen and other criminals occupying our forests and farmlands.

We also call on the National Assembly to make adequate provisions to address the genuine fears of well-meaning Nigerians on the possible abuse of State Police. It is also important to empower the states to establish correctional and custodial centres to boost administration of criminal justice.

Let us depart from the colonial heritage of centralised policing..