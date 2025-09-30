Full list: Spanish Super Cup semi-final draw confirmed

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed the semi-final pairings for the Spanish Super Cup.

Defending champions Barcelona will take on Athletic Club, while Real Madrid lock horns with city rivals Atletico Madrid in the other clash.

This year’s edition of Spanish Super Cup will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 7 to 11, with all matches played at the King Abdullah Sports City: now a regular host for the competition.

Barcelona head into the tournament as holders after Hansi Flick’s side thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 in last season’s final, completing a historic Treble.

The revamped Super Cup format, introduced in 2019, features four teams: the LaLiga winners and runners-up, alongside the Copa del Rey finalists.

