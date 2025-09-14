Fuji superstar Obesere hooked, set to take second wife

By Ayo Onikoyi

Unlike many Fuji musicians with superstar status Alhaji Abass Akande aka Obesere has remained monogamous in spite of his style of music which explores themes of sex, rascality and lust. But all that is about to change as the “Omo Rapala” is set to take a second wife after many years of monogamy with his wife Mrs Abeni Tolanikawo Akande.

In fact photos of the marital introduction ceremony between the singer’s family and the new wife identified as Yinka TNT have surfaced online, generating widespread reactions from his fans.

To many who are close to Obesere, his monogamous status has been a thing of pride to him. And it is said that he and his wife share such intimacy in both business and normal life that it is unthinkable that the union could be breached.

According to some reports, Yinka TNT lives in the UK and said to be married with kids. It is however unclear whether she has divorced her husband or not. Obesere’s wife on the other hand also lives in the UK raising many questions as to how this may pan out.