Fuel scarcity hits Ebonyi as stations shut down over NUPENG strike

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Fuel scarcity has gripped Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as many filling stations belonging to both independent and major marketers shut down operations in compliance with the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The strike, linked to a dispute between the union and the Dangote Group, has triggered long queues, stranded commuters, and soaring transport fares. Black market operators are cashing in, selling fuel between ₦1,200 and ₦1,500 per litre in the city, with even higher rates reported in rural areas.

A monitoring exercise across Abakaliki revealed that stations along Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, and the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway were closed. Only a handful of outlets opened briefly in the morning but later shut their gates, citing fears of sanctions from NUPENG’s task force.

The development has hit transportation hard. Tricycle fares that previously cost ₦200 now go for ₦400, while ₦300 routes have jumped to ₦600. Motorcyclists have also increased their charges, forcing many residents to trek long distances across the city.

Commuters were seen trekking routes such as International Market to Water Works Road, PRESCO Junction to Udensi, and from Centenary City Secretariat to the Expressway.

Mr. Nnachi Ukah, a tricycle operator, lamented the hardship, saying the high cost of black market fuel had forced him to park his vehicle. “Passengers cannot afford the new fares. We buy fuel at very high prices, but when we adjust fares, they refuse to board and instead choose to trek. I have no option but to stop work,” he said.

Ukah appealed to the government to step in and resolve the crisis, warning that if the strike is not called off quickly, the situation could worsen.