Fubara dissolves pensions board constituted by Ibas

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has dissolved the management of the State Pensions Board constituted by former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas (rtd).

The decision was announced on Friday evening in a public statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Inyingi S.I. Brown.

Vice Admiral Ibas had inaugurated the board on September 12, just six days before leaving office, charging its members with the responsibility of reforming the state’s pension administration for greater efficiency.

However, Governor Fubara has now approved the dissolution of the team and directed that the functions of the board be taken over by the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State.

According to the announcement, members of the defunct board have been instructed to hand over all properties and assets in their possession to the Director of Administration of the board.

The notice read in part:

“The Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board.

Consequently, the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State, henceforth, will handle the functions of the Board. Members of the defunct board are by this notice advised to hand over all properties and assets of the Board in their possession to the Director of Administration of the Board.

His Excellency, the Executive Governor, will in due course constitute a new board to manage the affairs of pensions.”