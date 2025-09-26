Fubara dissolves pensions board constituted by Ibas

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has dissolved the Management of the State’s Pension Board set up by the immediate psst Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ikot Ibas, rtd.

Fubara disclosed this decision in a public announcement, Friday evening, signed by The State’s Head of Sevice, Dr. Mrs Inyingi S.I. Brown.

Ibas had on September 12, six days to his leaving office inaugurated the state’s Pensions Board and charged them with the responsibility to reform the board for efficiency.

But, Fubara on Friday approved the sacking of the team, inaugurated by Ibas, tasking the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State to henceforth handle the functions of the Board.

Brown noted that the governor would later constitute the Pensions board.

The notice read: “The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS has approved the immediate dissolution of the Rivers State Pensions Board. Consequently, the Office of the Accountant General of Rivers State henceforth, will handle the functions of the Board.

Members of the defunct board are by this notice advised to hand over all properties and assets of the board in their possession to the Director of Administration of the Board.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor will in due course constitute a new board to manage the affairs of Pensions.”