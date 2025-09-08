FRSC alerts motorists over gridlock on Kubwa expressway

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted motorists of an unusual traffic gridlock along the Kubwa expressway in Abuja.

The agency said the congestion was caused by a fallen trailer on the busy road.

In a statement, FRSC advised road users to be patient while efforts are being made to clear the obstruction.

It further urged motorists to ply the route with caution to avoid accidents.