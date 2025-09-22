From Launch to Leadership: How Monica Sustained Zero-Fee Transfers for Nigerians for Two Years

When Monica launched two years ago, it entered Nigeria’s fintech market with a bold promise of instant crypto-to-naira conversions and zero-fee transfers. For many Nigerians who were used to paying high charges and waiting days for international payments, the idea seemed ambitious. Today, Monica has not only delivered on that promise but has grown into one of Nigeria’s most trusted fintech platforms, serving more than 350,000 users and processing over ₦150 billion in payouts while converting more than 100 million dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency into naira.

From the beginning, Monica focused on solving real problems for creators, freelancers, and small businesses. Many of them worked with international clients but lost value to bank fees and unreliable systems. By providing instant crypto-to-naira payments with zero fees, Monica ensured that every naira earned was a naira received. This service has saved Nigerians millions in unnecessary charges and built strong loyalty among users.

“Our philosophy is simple,” said the CEO of Monica. “We believe what you earn is what you should receive. That is why we have sustained zero-fee transfers for two years straight. It is not a temporary strategy but a permanent part of how we serve Nigerians.”

Reliability has been another cornerstone of Monica’s growth. By running its own servers and maintaining a non-custodial system that stores crypto offline, Monica has achieved a 99.9 percent uptime record that ensures transactions are fast, secure, and always available. This track record has given Nigerians confidence that they can depend on Monica whether they are receiving payments, sending money, or paying bills.

“Reliability is not just a technical feature, it is a lifeline,” the CEO explained. “When a freelancer is waiting on payment or a family needs to pay electricity bills, there is no room for failure. Our investment in infrastructure ensures that Nigerians can count on Monica every single time.”

Over the past two years, Monica has also expanded into a full-service financial app. Beyond payments, users can settle utility bills, buy airtime and data, and purchase both local and international gift cards directly within the platform. Monica has also introduced a virtual dollar card that allows Nigerians to shop online and pay for international subscriptions without the restrictions that often limit access to global services.

“Our journey has always been about more than transactions,” the CEO added. “It is about building a proudly Nigerian platform that delivers freedom, convenience, and trust. Two years of zero-fee transfers prove that we are serious about this vision, and we are only getting started.”

For Nigerians, Monica’s two-year milestone is more than just a business achievement. It is proof that homegrown fintech innovation can be affordable, reliable, and sustainable. By combining instant stablecoin payments, zero fees, offline security, and everyday utility, Monica has redefined what a Nigerian fintech platform can deliver. As it looks to the future, Monica remains committed to one promise above all: fast, secure, and zero-fee payments for every Nigerian