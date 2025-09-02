Fresh crisis in Edo community over kingship stool

Map of Edo State.

…Those causing trouble risk jail – palace secretary

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY -THERE is a fresh crisis brewing in Okpella, Etsako East local government area of Edo State over the alleged declaration of the seat of Okuokpellagbe of Okpella by some leaders known as the Itsogwa, Egah/Igbidegwa.

A group which called itself Ukhomuyio Concern Citizens have commended this declaration saying the process that brought about a recently crowned Okuokpellagbe, HRH Mike Sado was faulty and would not be recognised by them.

But reacting to the development, the Secretary to the Palace of Okuokpellagbe, Barr Akuri Afegbua said those claiming to have removed the traditional ruler risk a jail term without an option of fine declaring that the Okuokpellagbe stool is not vacant.

A leader of the Ukhomuyio Concerned Citizens, Moses Izeokhe said this while addressing journalists in Benin City on Monday that the purported pronouncement indicated that there is no Okuokpellagbe in Okpella kingdom and anyone who continues to parade himself as one does so solely based on the letter of appointment allegedly procured.

‎

The group also alleged that some elders and chiefs were being threatened with suspension, arrest, and title removal just as they alleged that some people’s land were negotiated and sold without their input and the proceeds allegedly put in a private account.

“There is no cause for alarm, as our God is not asleep. We trust that our judicial system will work someday and the real perpetrators will face justice”.

The group said “The late Chief Giwa Inamudu and the late Chief Felix Kadiri Sado would definitely smile in their graves for affirming their affidavits of 1965 that all communal lands in Okpella are owned by kindreds.

“‎It is laughable, therefore, that proceeds from Imioko/Imiokpe land are in a personal account, the group alleged.”

In his reaction, Afegbua said all the claims of the group were lies adding that “That is a total lie nothing like that Has happened, I am prince of this kingdom, the king installed is ruling perfectly without any obstacle any person is saying the stool is vacant is a dissident.

“The installation was as provided by the law in Section 20 (3) of the traditional rulers Edict of 1979 of Bendel State now applicable in Edo State that anybody who challenge after a staff of office has given by the state government, the executive council has issued out a gazette, that person has committed a crime and is liable to three years imprisonment without option of fine, that is the law.