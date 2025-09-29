French Open to keep line judges for 2026 tournament

The French Open will continue to use line judges for next year’s event at Roland Garros, the French tennis federation (FFT) announced on Monday.

The clay-court major is the only Grand Slam tournament not to use automated line-calling after Wimbledon joined the Australian and US Opens earlier this year in ditching line judges.

“At the next Roland Garros tournament, the FFT will continue to showcase the excellence of French officiating, recognised worldwide,” the FFT said in a statement.

Roland Garros organisers believe that the human eye is still more reliable for making line calls in clay-court tennis than electronic systems.

The men’s ATP Tour switched to solely automated line decisions for the 2025 season.