French govt bans Ajax fans from Marseille for Champions League game

The French government on Saturday banned Ajax fans from travelling to Marseille for next week’s Champions League match.

The interior ministry decree prohibits all “individual or collective travel, by any means, of any person claiming to be an Ajax Amsterdam supporter … between French road, rail, port, and airport border points and the city of Marseille”.

The decree also states that “Ajax Amsterdam’s travel is very frequently a source of public disorder due to the violent behaviour of some supporters” and that rivalries between fans of the two clubs “have been marked by animosity for many years”.

The total ban on visiting supporters for Tuesday’s high-risk game had been expected and authorities in Marseille had already issued a decree on September 12 banning Ajax supporters from public roads in Marseille and access to the Stade Velodrome.

In May 2022, during a match between Marseille and Feyenoord, another Dutch club, there were violent clashes in downtown Marseille and in the vicinity of the stadium.

AFP