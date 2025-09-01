Free GCE forms: Kosofe LG, SohCahToa Foundation sustain education support drive

By Esther Onyegbula & Alishat Aliu

A non governmental organisation, SohCahToa Foundation, in partnership with Kosofe Local Government, has distributed 300 free General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms to indigent students as part of efforts to promote access to education and reduce the financial burden on parents.

Speaking during the official presentation of the fifth edition of the initiative, held at the council secretariat, co-founder of SohCahToa Foundation, Mrs. Solape Fayemi, said the gesture was part of the foundation’s commitment to supporting education and empowering youths in underserved communities.

“Our vision is to elevate the lives of youths and children through education. For many of you, the door to your future is education, and today we are handing you the keys to unlock it. To whom much is given, much is expected. I urge you to study hard and make the most of this opportunity,” she charged the beneficiaries.

Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Barr. Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe, described the initiative as a transformative project that has impacted thousands of lives since inception.

“Four years ago, we launched this programme with 350 forms. Since then, through the Kosofe Edu Support Initiative, we have distributed close to 2,000 GCE forms, with SohCahToa Foundation providing nearly 1,000 of them,” Ogunlewe stated.

“This is in addition to 3,000 free JAMB forms, learning materials for primary schools, and scholarships for brilliant but indigent students. Each form represents a dream preserved, a future secured, and a family’s hope renewed.”

On her part, Council Manager, Mrs. Mosunmola Otaiku-Okoka, said the programme has become one of the flagship educational support schemes of the administration.

“This presentation is being done in collaboration with SohCahToa Foundation, which has given immense assistance to the council in ensuring the success of this programme,” she said.

“Education is key to development, and by providing free GCE forms, we are eliminating the excuse that young people cannot further their education due to lack of funds. Selection of beneficiaries was based strictly on merit and not on connections, to ensure fairness.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ayomikun Onukwea, expressed gratitude to the council and SohCahToa Foundation, pledging to excel in the forthcoming examinations.

“I am glad to be one of the beneficiaries. I promise to make good results so that my parents, the Foundation, and the council chairman will be proud of me,” she said.

Since inception, the Kosofe Edu Support Initiative has become a model in bridging educational gaps at the grassroots level, aligning with Lagos State’s vision of making education the cornerstone of sustainable development.