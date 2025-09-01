France striker Kolo Muani set for Tottenham loan move

Kolo Muani

France striker Randal Kolo Muani is on the brink of completing a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the deal told AFP on Monday.

The 26-year-old forward, who is out of favour at the European champions, was in London on Monday for a medical before signing ahead of the transfer deadline.

Tottenham have agreed to pay a fee of five million euros ($5.9m, £4.3m) to PSG for the season-long loan.

Kolo Muani joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt just before the transfer deadline at the start of the 2023/24 campaign but has struggled to convince in the French capital.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus and scored 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Italian club.

Tottenham, last season’s Europa League winners, will play PSG away in the Champions League in November.