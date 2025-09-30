Foundation empowers 200 pupils in Mushin with Back-to-School project

By Adesina Wahab

In a remarkable show of community impact, EMIFE Foundation, under the leadership of its founder, Comrade Akintona Timilehin Emmanuel, has extended its educational support to children in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State through a Back-to-School Project.

The initiative directly benefited 200 children across Lagos Mainland Primary School, Akodu Primary School, and Ebunoluwa Bright School on Cardoso Street. The pupils were provided with school bags and water bottles to aid their learning journey and encourage school retention.

The event attracted notable community leaders, including the Ward Councillor, Hon. Ojora, who represented the Mushin Local Government, as well as the APC Ward Chairman, party executives, and representatives of the Community Development Associations (CDAs).

Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing education and grassroots development.

For the past five years, EMIFE Foundation has built a strong reputation for its interventions across Lagos State, focusing on education, empowerment, and community upliftment. From grassroots projects to large-scale initiatives, the foundation has remained consistent in its mission to touch lives and give hope to children and families.

Speaking on the significance of the project, founder Comrade Akintona Timilehin Emmanuel expressed deep personal connection, noting that being born, raised, and still residing in Mushin inspired his commitment to give back to his community.

“This project is more than just a distribution of school items. It is about reminding our children that they matter, that their dreams are valid, and that their community is here to support them,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Ojora commended the foundation’s efforts, saying:

“Education remains the strongest weapon for change. What EMIFE Foundation has done today is not just an act of charity but an investment in the future of Mushin and Lagos State as a whole. We encourage more stakeholders to emulate this gesture.”

The foundation reaffirmed its dedication to advancing education and youth development across Lagos State, pledging to sustain its outreach and expand its impact in years to come.