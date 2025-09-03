Former France int’l Ben Yedder fined over psychological violence against wife

Former France international Wissam Ben Yedder was on Wednesday convicted of psychological violence against his estranged wife and ordered to pay a fine of 90,000 euros.

Ben Yedder, who did not attend the verdict, will appeal, his lawyer Marie Roumiantseva said.

It was the 35-year-old former Monaco and Sevilla forward’s second conviction in less than a year.

In November, he received a suspended two-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting a woman two months previously.

He was also given a six-month suspended sentence by a Spanish court in 2023 for tax fraud during his 2016-19 spell at Sevilla.

And he is under investigation, alongside his brother Sabri, for the alleged rape of two women in 2023, which the two men deny.

For the psychological violence case, France’s public prosecutor’s office had requested an eight-month suspended sentence and a 10,000-euro ($11,640) fine.

He was instead fined 90,000 euros and ordered to pay 60,000 euros, half in damages to his wife and half in legal fees.

The couple is in the process of divorcing.

Ben Yedder is the former captain of French Ligue 1 side Monaco and is second on the club’s list of all-time leading goalscorers.

He has been without a club since a brief spell earlier this year at Sepahan in Iran.