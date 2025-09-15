Forget your ambition, accept peoples’ wish – Adeleke tells rivals

Gets NANS, NAOS endorsement for second term

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has tasked politicians aspiring to vye for his seat to surrender their ambition and support his drive to take the state to great heights.

This is as student group under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Council (JCC), Osun Axis and Nthe ational Association of Osun State Students, NAOS, endorsed the Governor for another term of office.

Addressing the students after his endorsement at the Banquet Hall of the government house, Governor Adeleke said those aspiring to contend for the governorship seat with him have failed the people when they had the opportunity.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke urged his rival to accept their failure and allow him deliver more dividends of democracy for the teeming masses of the state.

“We hope some failed opposition aspirants can see what Osun people are seeing and acknowledging. We hope those aspirants who failed their people when they have the opportunity can accept their past failures and surrender to the wish of Osun people for Imole continuity.

“We have gotten so many endorsements from Osun people. In the last few weeks, key groups have shown love and approvals. On behalf of my team and government, we thank the workers, farmers, leaders of thought, artisans, market leaders, students and youths for appreciating and acknowledging our contributions to state development.

“We will do more for the people by God and man. I hereby approve two coastal buses for NANS and NAOS as well as technical assessment on all campus internal roads. The issue of bursary is to receive urgent attention as I would strengthen the office of students affairs in my office”, the Governor declared to the students leaders.

Earlier in his remark, chairman, NANS/JCC, Osun Axis, Comrade Ayobami Abel disclosed that the Governor’s achievements in three years surpassed that of the twelve years tenure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

“Your dedication to the service of your people is second to none. I declare here today that your administration has performed far better than the 12 years of the previous APC government. That is a fact that is self-evident across Osun today”, he added

Also, NAOS National President, Adedibu Mustafa stressed that Adeleke’s achievements across all sectors earned him endorsement from stakeholders which the students groups have also joined.

“You earned those endorsements because of your exceptional performance despite threats and intimidation. You have set a high standard of governance. We, your children, appreciate you and your love for the people and we pledge to stand by you and your party now and in the future”, Comrade Adedibu