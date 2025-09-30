Foreign portfolio inflow hits N748bn in 4yrs

By Peter Egwuatu

The value of transactions executed by foreign investors through the Nigerian stock market increased to N1.718 trillion in as at end August 2025, about 541% up from N262.85 billion in the same period in 2021.

The domestic and foreign investment report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, shows that Foreign Portfolio Investment inflows during the period was N748.23 billion, about 506% up from N123.46 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.

The report also shows that investment outflow increased by 436.8% to N748.23 billion in 2025 from N139.39 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased significantly by 240.8% to N6.916 trillion in as at August 2025 from N1.213 trillion in 2021.

Vanguard’s findings in the NGX report further showed that the value of transactions by domestic retail investors increased by 475.8% to N2.332 trillion during the period in 2025 from N404.77 billion in 2021, while the domestic institutional investors’ transactions grew by 473.3 % to N3.130 trillion against N545.99 trillion 2021.

Market analysts have interpreted the figures as a sign of growing confidence in the Nigeria’s equities market, driven by both institutional and retail participation.

The NGX noted that long-term trends further underline the growing importance of the domestic market.

“Over the last 18 years, domestic transactions on NGX rose 33.15 per cent from N3.556tn in 2007 to N4.735tn in 2024, while foreign transactions grew 38.31 per cent from N616bn to N852bn over the same period. In 2024, domestic transactions accounted for about 85 per cent of total trading, with foreign transactions making up about 15%” the NGX added.