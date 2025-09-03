Force Headquarters deploys Olumuyiwa Adejobi to Delta as Deputy Commissioner of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the elevation and posting of Olumuyiwa Adejobi to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Command.

Adejobi, who until recently served as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), was decorated with his new rank following the approval of the Police Service Commission.

According to the Force Headquarters, the posting is part of routine deployment of senior officers and places Adejobi in charge of one of the most operationally sensitive state commands in the country.

Police authorities noted that Adejobi’s wealth of experience in public communication, operational management, and community policing positioned him for the new role.

“The deployment of officers is a normal administrative procedure in the Nigeria Police Force. DCP Adejobi’s record of professionalism, commitment, and service excellence made him a natural fit for this crucial operational responsibility,” a senior officer said.

As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Adejobi will oversee security operations, coordinate responses to violent crimes, and strengthen police-community relations across Delta State.

His elevation, the Force added, reflects its commitment to merit-based career progression and effective deployment of officers to critical areas of national security.